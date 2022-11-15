×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

I’m broke, Lusanda Mcinga says

Gospel legend appeals for assistance to release next album, saying pandemic hammered her financially

Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 15 November 2022

Eastern Cape-born gospel powerhouse Lusanda Mcinga is pleading poverty...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist