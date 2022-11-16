×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ambulance transporting pregnant patient overturns in Free State

By TimesLIVE - 16 November 2022
An ambulance transporting a patient between Steynsrus and Kroonstad in the Free State overturned on Wednesday afternoon.
An ambulance transporting a patient between Steynsrus and Kroonstad in the Free State overturned on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: Free State department of health.

A full-term pregnant patient who was being transported to hospital suffered head and pelvic injuries when a Free State health department ambulance overturned on its way from Steynsrus to Kroonstad on Wednesday morning.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle on a stretch of the R76 where there are road works.

“After being admitted to Boitumelo hospital at 11am, the woman gave birth normally to a girl at around 1pm. She is stable and fully conscious,” provincial health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.

Mvambi said after assessment, the driver was discharged as he was uninjured. However, a fellow paramedic sustained a leg fracture and was admitted to Kroon hospital in Kroonstad. 

Mvambi said an investigation pointed to a burst front right tyre leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

TimesLIVE

Hijacked ambulance recovered by Hawks in Durban

A state ambulance was among three hijacked vehicles the Hawks recovered in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Monday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist