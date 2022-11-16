×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mbalula appealing against Intercape court judgment

MEC makes effort to comply with action plan, but minister says ruling is judicial overreach

Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 16 November 2022

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is seeking leave to appeal against a Makhanda high court judgment which says it is his job to provide for the safety of long-distance bus operators and their passengers...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist