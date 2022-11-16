×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Struggling gospel star Mcinga defends plea for funds

Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 16 November 2022

Legendary Eastern Cape gospel artist Lusanda Mcinga says she is not bothered by the backlash and ridicule on social media that greeted her three-minute video pleading poverty...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist