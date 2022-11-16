WATCH | Bezos to give away most of $124 bln wealth during lifetime - CNN

Without providing further details, Bezos said he and partner journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sánchez were "building the capacity to be able to give away this money".

The billionaire has committed $10bn to fight climate change and protect nature through the Bezos Earth Fund, where he is the executive chair.

The fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received $100m through the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award", an honor recognizing leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said on Twitter on Saturday.

Bezos, who stepped down as chief executive of Amazon in 2021, owns about 10% of the ecommerce giant, along with news organization Washington Post and space tourism company Blue Origin.

Reuters