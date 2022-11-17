Beacon Bay extortion racket breakthrough
Police sting operation nets suspect after terrified homeowners told to pay up to ward off danger
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 17 November 2022
A 48-year-old man was arrested in a sting operation early on Wednesday after allegedly trying to extort more than R600,000 from terrified Beacon Bay residents. ..
Beacon Bay extortion racket breakthrough
Police sting operation nets suspect after terrified homeowners told to pay up to ward off danger
A 48-year-old man was arrested in a sting operation early on Wednesday after allegedly trying to extort more than R600,000 from terrified Beacon Bay residents. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos