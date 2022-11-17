Church minister arrested after teen daughter strangled, toddler badly beaten
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 17 November 2022
A church minister from Ngqamakhwe in the Amathole district has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 13-year-old daughter and beating a three-year-old relative so badly she is fighting for her life in hospital...
Church minister arrested after teen daughter strangled, toddler badly beaten
A church minister from Ngqamakhwe in the Amathole district has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 13-year-old daughter and beating a three-year-old relative so badly she is fighting for her life in hospital...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos