Chicco, who worked with Khumalo, was one of the first people to hear of the murder and had consoled the “traumatised” singer afterwards.
Five men are on trial on charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery and possession of illegal firearms: Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.
During cross-examination of Madlala, the defence suggested the gun that killed Meyiwa was brought into the house by Longwe, though he was not the shooter.
Chicco rejected the assertion, saying: “I have never seen my son with a weapon.”
Madlala also denied this version of events.
Meanwhile, the Sowetan reports that Chicco visited Meyiwa's mother Ntombifuthi in Umlazi, Durban, at the weekend. He told the publication: “I have been in contact with Senzo’s mom for a long time. She is a parent and I visit her to speak to her as a parent, to offer support.”
TimesLIVE
Longwe Twala is recovered, able to testify in Senzo Meyiwa trial, says Chicco
Image: Tsheko Kabasia
Music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, whose son Longwe Twala was one of the people present when soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was killed, believes his son is now able to testify in the trial if called on.
In an interview with eNCA on Wednesday, Twala said his son had completed his treatment in a rehabilitation facility and overcome his well-publicised battle with drug addiction.
“He has been OK for the past one-and-a-half years. He is clean now. I think he will be ready to stand in the witness box and speak.”
Meyiwa was fatally shot at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus on the East Rand on October 26 2014. The singer, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandie and Longwe Twala, Zandie's then boyfriend, as well as Meyiwa's friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala were in the house watching soccer and eating a home-cooked meal, according to evidence before the Pretoria high court.
Madlala, the first eyewitness to take the stand, testified that two intruders entered the home. The first pointed a gun at them, demanding money and cellphones. Madlala said Longwe stood up and ran towards the gunman, pushing him. The second one was pinned against the wall by Meyiwa who had tried to fight them off.
Longwe Twala brought the gun that killed Meyiwa, but Kelly Khumalo pulled the trigger, says defence
Chicco, who worked with Khumalo, was one of the first people to hear of the murder and had consoled the “traumatised” singer afterwards.
Five men are on trial on charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery and possession of illegal firearms: Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.
During cross-examination of Madlala, the defence suggested the gun that killed Meyiwa was brought into the house by Longwe, though he was not the shooter.
Chicco rejected the assertion, saying: “I have never seen my son with a weapon.”
Madlala also denied this version of events.
Meanwhile, the Sowetan reports that Chicco visited Meyiwa's mother Ntombifuthi in Umlazi, Durban, at the weekend. He told the publication: “I have been in contact with Senzo’s mom for a long time. She is a parent and I visit her to speak to her as a parent, to offer support.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos