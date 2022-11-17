There wasn't a dry eye in the room where eight-year-old Olebogeng Mosime was remembered by his teachers, classmates and members of the Vista Park community at a memorial service at the primary school he spent only six months at.
Despite his short time there, Olebogeng still managed to make his mark at Roseview Primary as a boy who was devoted to soccer and marbles.
Olebogeng’s classmates paid tribute to their friend in song with the popular Xhosa and Sotho hymn, Ukholo lwami, while his mother dressed in all black wept continuously.
His teacher, Lejane Slabbert, couldn’t contain her emotions as she paid tribute to her pupil. She remembered him as “a shy, lovable boy. He was just a happy child and we will miss him dearly,” she said.
Olebogeng was mauled to death on November 12 by a neighbour’s pit bull. He was playing outside when the dog jumped the fence and attacked him.
His death sparked a nationwide debate on whether pit bulls can be domestic pets.
WATCH | 'A dog can be replaced,’ says teacher of Bloem boy killed by pit bull
Eight-year old Olebogeng Mosime remembered by his teacher and school friends at Roseview Primary School in memorial service
There wasn't a dry eye in the room where eight-year-old Olebogeng Mosime was remembered by his teachers, classmates and members of the Vista Park community at a memorial service at the primary school he spent only six months at.
Despite his short time there, Olebogeng still managed to make his mark at Roseview Primary as a boy who was devoted to soccer and marbles.
Olebogeng’s classmates paid tribute to their friend in song with the popular Xhosa and Sotho hymn, Ukholo lwami, while his mother dressed in all black wept continuously.
His teacher, Lejane Slabbert, couldn’t contain her emotions as she paid tribute to her pupil. She remembered him as “a shy, lovable boy. He was just a happy child and we will miss him dearly,” she said.
Olebogeng was mauled to death on November 12 by a neighbour’s pit bull. He was playing outside when the dog jumped the fence and attacked him.
His death sparked a nationwide debate on whether pit bulls can be domestic pets.
A petition calling for the banning of pit bulls has garnered more than 50,000 signatures.
“I cannot speak for the families that own pit bulls, but I can assure you, it’s sad to say a dog can be replaced but a child’s life cannot,” said Slabbert.
Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe agreed with Slabbert and many others in the room. “Those who have this kind of dog must be held responsible because we can’t bury our children because of a dog,” he said.
Olebogeng will be buried on November 18.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos