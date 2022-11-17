“If there is anyone with information that can lead to identification or the possible arrest of the suspect, they can kindly let the SAPS or BCM know. They can even inbox our Facebook page.”
WATCH | Video of brazen Amalinda street light vandalism goes viral
Image: Screenshot
Spider-Man and Tarzan are entertaining fictional characters, but CCTV footage captured in Amalinda defies belief, showing a man rapidly climbing up a street light pole, disconnecting the bulb and making off with it and some cable from the tall structure in seconds.
The incident took place on a quiet Sunday afternoon, when no motorists or commuters were visible in the street.
The video has been widely shared on Facebook, where people shared their outrage and surprise.
Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya confirmed he had seen the trending video, saying it had been shared with the BCM task team that deals with electricity theft and vandalism.
“The footage is shocking, disgusting and embarrassing,” he said.
“It is a reflection of the siege that we are under, not only as BCM, but the entire country, due to the high levels of vandalism that are taking place, perpetuated by some ... scrapyard dealerships.
“Things are becoming brazen.”
Ngwenya said scrapyard dealerships often made it easy for anyone to steal cables and strip municipal infrastructure.
“If there is anyone with information that can lead to identification or the possible arrest of the suspect, they can kindly let the SAPS or BCM know. They can even inbox our Facebook page.”
He said the metro was working closely with the police and officials in an attempt to bring about harsher sentencing of those convicted for stealing BCM and government infrastructure.
“We are piloting a case at the moment which can lead up to 15 years. We will be raising the issue of cable theft with the provincial government team that is looking at such syndicates, as well as metal dealerships,” he said.
“We are hoping that we will be able to be allocated more resources, as this is an issue of lack of resources, as we are unable to be everywhere all the time.”
The Dispatch reported last week that cable thieves had hit parts of the East London beachfront once again.
This could result in extended periods of darkness just as people are gearing up to enjoy themselves on the popular Eastern Beach during the holidays.
The latest vandalism took place near Ebuhlanti, also known as Marina Glen — one of the most popular spots for revellers on weekends and during the festive season.
Referring to the beachfront incident, Ngwenya said: “These thieves use odd hours to commit their crimes, when we have been found at times wanting.
“We will be intensifying our efforts going towards the festive season, setting up a joint operation centre led by the SAPS, which will be looking into all the safety and security issues in this period, and part of that will include the issue of scrap metal, theft, vandalism and all these ills that we are faced with.”
