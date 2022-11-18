Committee recommends moving Eastern Cape high court seat to Bhisho
Premium
By Ray Hartle - 18 November 2022
The interim report of the government’s committee to rationalise the areas served by SA’s high courts has recommended that the seat of the Eastern Cape division of the court be moved from Makhanda to the provincial capital, Bhisho...
Committee recommends moving Eastern Cape high court seat to Bhisho
The interim report of the government’s committee to rationalise the areas served by SA’s high courts has recommended that the seat of the Eastern Cape division of the court be moved from Makhanda to the provincial capital, Bhisho...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos