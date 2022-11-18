×

News

LISTEN | 'I was scared and couldn’t trust anyone,' Senzo Meyiwa’s friend tells court

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 18 November 2022
Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014 in Vosloorus at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Listen to the exchange:

The cross-examination of Tumelo Madlala continued in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Friday. Madlala told the court Meyiwa's killers had spoken Zulu.

Madlala explained the phone calls he made after the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain was shot.

He was the soccer star’s childhood friend and was grilled in court this week about selling Meyiwa's pictures to Netflix and not sharing the money with Meyiwa’s widow and child. Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the five accused, said he betrayed his friend.

Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014 in Vosloorus, Gauteng, at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

The case in the Pretoria high court has been postponed to Monday, when a new witness is expected to take the stand.

TimesLIVE

