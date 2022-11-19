There is just one day left to enter a smart TV giveaway and get an early Christmas present courtesy of the Daily Dispatch and Rama’s — like four winners who are elated with their gifts.
Readers can still grab their favourite read and stand a chance to take away a 42-inch smart TV.
All you need to do is get a copy of the Dispatch, look for the entry form on page 2 and place your completed form in a Rama's entry box in participating stores in East London, Qonce, Komani, Mthatha and Port Alfred.
The competition started on October 12 and today is the last day you can put your entry form in one of the entry boxes.
Four winners have been announced and the last winner will be announced on November 24.
Mzwanele Putye from Beacon Bay was the third winner.
He said he had been taking part in the competitions, including Win-a-Car, but he had not expected to win.
“I usually enter Daily Dispatch competitions for fun. I have been participating in many of these for years,” he said.
“I was not expecting to take away home a TV, and when I received the call I was excited.
“When I went to fetch it at Rama’s I tripped and fell because of the excitement.”
DispatchLIVE
Last chance to win a smart TV
Image: THEO JEPTHA
