Eskom on Sunday announced that South Africa would have power throughout the morning and afternoon.
The power utility said it could temporarily suspend load-shedding because of sufficient recovery in generating capacity and pumped storage dam levels.
“Load-shedding was cancelled at 8am this morning, owing to a sufficient recovery in generating capacity and the pumped storage dam levels,” it said.
“Load-shedding will be reinstated at 5pm and the stage will be confirmed during the afternoon.”
Eskom said it rolled out stage 4 load-shedding since Friday because of the high number of breakdowns and depleted emergency generation reserves.
Eskom offers power for Sunday but it's lights out again from 5pm
