A three-year-old boy has been mauled to death by a pit bull in a neighbour's yard in Hennenman in the Free State.
Hennenman police have opened an inquest for further investigation.
Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said police were called to Sekoti-mpate after reports that a child had been mauled by a dog on Sunday, at about 9.30am.
"On arrival at the scene, members found a large group of community members already outside the yard," he said.
Kareli said the three-year-old toddler was certified dead at the scene after sustaining severe head injuries.
Three-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in Free State
Reporter
Image: artman1/123rf.com
A three-year-old boy has been mauled to death by a pit bull in a neighbour's yard in Hennenman in the Free State.
Hennenman police have opened an inquest for further investigation.
Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said police were called to Sekoti-mpate after reports that a child had been mauled by a dog on Sunday, at about 9.30am.
"On arrival at the scene, members found a large group of community members already outside the yard," he said.
Kareli said the three-year-old toddler was certified dead at the scene after sustaining severe head injuries.
WATCH | 'A dog can be replaced,’ says teacher of Bloem boy killed by pit bull
The dog, which was removed by its owner, was put down by police and another dog on the property was removed by the SPCA.
Kareli said public order police have been deployed to the area as the situation is tense.
The incident comes a week after an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a neighbour's pit bull in Vista Park, also in Bloemfontein.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos