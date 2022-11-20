Trial of doctor accused of writing dodgy sick notes postponed
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 20 November 2022
The trial of an East London doctor who made headlines for allegedly selling sick notes to scores of patients without examining them has been postponed until April...
Trial of doctor accused of writing dodgy sick notes postponed
The trial of an East London doctor who made headlines for allegedly selling sick notes to scores of patients without examining them has been postponed until April...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos