The Apostolic Faith Mission in Rocklands, Bloemfontein was filled to the brim as speaker after speaker took turns to say farewell to the foundation phase top achiever. His casket was draped by the Roseview Primary School flag and his soccer outfit.
Several mourners wailed during Mothibi-Nkoane's address as she described the final moments of Olebogeng's life. “I can only imagine the fear as this animal lunged at his throat”, she said.
She added the municipality would fight to ensure there were no similar incidents in the future by enforcing bylaws.
“We can't be terrorised by dogs. By January anyone owning a pit bull will need a licence and failure to do so will result in fines.”
She challenged the government to enforce the rule nationally. “They [national government] must pronounce themselves. What are they saying? Is this OK?”
Olebogeng's aunts, Nozi Manyana and Lerato Mokete, paid tribute to him on behalf of the family. They remembered him as a keen sportsman who would playfully argue from time to time.
“His last message to me on a voice note was goodnight,” said Mokete. “Little did I know he would sleep forever.”
WATCH | Mangaung residents must register all dogs from January, says deputy mayor
The Mangaung municipality in the Free State plans to ensure its bylaws are amended to ensure all dogs are registered from January.
This is according to Mangaung deputy mayor Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane, who was speaking on Friday at the funeral of eight-year-old Olebogeng Mosime, on Friday who was mauled to death by a pit bull on November 12 while playing at home.
Mothibi-Nkoane said pit bull owners would have to undergo training to prove they were able to take care of the dogs and protect other people from them.
