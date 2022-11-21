Eastern Cape Men’s Movement doing all it can to fight GBV and child abuse
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 21 November 2022
The Eastern Cape Men’s Movement has called on men and women to refrain from abusing their partners and children, ahead of the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign which starts next week...
Eastern Cape Men’s Movement doing all it can to fight GBV and child abuse
The Eastern Cape Men’s Movement has called on men and women to refrain from abusing their partners and children, ahead of the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign which starts next week...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos