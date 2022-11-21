Private, state doctors join hands to boost healthcare in Eastern Cape
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 21 November 2022
What started as a WhatsApp group for doctors has blossomed into a network of more than 200 medical professionals from across the Eastern Cape’s private and public sectors, who have joined hands to share knowledge, support each other and collaborate in addressing future challenges...
Private, state doctors join hands to boost healthcare in Eastern Cape
What started as a WhatsApp group for doctors has blossomed into a network of more than 200 medical professionals from across the Eastern Cape’s private and public sectors, who have joined hands to share knowledge, support each other and collaborate in addressing future challenges...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos