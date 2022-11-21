×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

School pupil accused of murdering fellow pupil appears in court

By TimesLIVE - 21 November 2022
A 20-year-old pupil appeared in court on Monday in connection with the murder of a fellow pupil outside school premises in Vlakfontein last week. Stock photo.
BEHIND BARS: A 20-year-old pupil appeared in court on Monday in connection with the murder of a fellow pupil outside school premises in Vlakfontein last week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The school pupil accused of fatally stabbing a fellow pupil to death in Vlakfontein last week appeared in the Lenasia magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of murder.

Amogelang Nkomo, 20, was remanded until December 5 for him to appoint a lawyer.

Nkomo was arrested on Thursday after a fight outside the Qalabotjha Secondary School in which Sphiwe Cita was fatally stabbed.

The investigation into his death continues.

TimesLIVE

Grade 11 pupil stabbed to death outside school in Vlakfontein

A grade 11 pupil from Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein, Lenasia South, was stabbed and later died on Thursday afternoon.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike