The Cannabis Expo came to Joburg this past weekend. The largest exhibition of all facets of the cannabis industry on the African continent was hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre over three days and was attended by thousands.
“It's a melting pot of the entire cannabis industry — from the agricultural side of cannabis through to the health, medicinal, recreation and financial sides,” said Silas Howarth, director and co-founder of the expo.
Although the industry seems poised for growth, many industry players are concerned at the government's slow pace of enacting legislation to formalise the industry and enable it to take advantage of a growing international market.
“Here in the cannabis industry we are stuck between a rock and a hard place. We have been stuck in [government] bureaucracy. If we don’t get our act together, we will not be able to create jobs. We need the government to come on board,” said Myron Krost, CEO of Canna Trade Africa.
“We can make South Africa the No 1 supplier of cannabis to the entire world.”
WATCH | Cannabis insiders talk regulation, benefits at three-day expo
The Cannabis Expo came to Joburg this past weekend. The largest exhibition of all facets of the cannabis industry on the African continent was hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre over three days and was attended by thousands.
“It's a melting pot of the entire cannabis industry — from the agricultural side of cannabis through to the health, medicinal, recreation and financial sides,” said Silas Howarth, director and co-founder of the expo.
Although the industry seems poised for growth, many industry players are concerned at the government's slow pace of enacting legislation to formalise the industry and enable it to take advantage of a growing international market.
“Here in the cannabis industry we are stuck between a rock and a hard place. We have been stuck in [government] bureaucracy. If we don’t get our act together, we will not be able to create jobs. We need the government to come on board,” said Myron Krost, CEO of Canna Trade Africa.
“We can make South Africa the No 1 supplier of cannabis to the entire world.”
Howarth said the cannabis industry's potential in South Africa is huge: “There is so much untapped potential here. There is a massive global demand for quality cannabis products and we as South Africa have the perfect climate, the skills and the land to be able to produce quality cannabis products for the international market.
“The potential for our economy and for job creation is massive and untapped. And that’s why things need to move forward and ensure that we have a cannabis industry that works for all.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos