×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cash-strapped ADM paid out R230m in dodgy tenders, documents show

Hawks raid EL offices after finance unit red-flags millions transferred to officials' companies

Premium
By Asanda Nini and Aphiwe De Klerk - 22 November 2022

The Amathole district municipality paid hundreds of millions of rand for questionable tenders, with more than R230m between 2017 and this year paid to service providers whose contracts have been red-flagged by the ailing council’s new leadership...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike