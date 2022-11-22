Cash-strapped ADM paid out R230m in dodgy tenders, documents show
Hawks raid EL offices after finance unit red-flags millions transferred to officials' companies
Premium
By Asanda Nini and Aphiwe De Klerk - 22 November 2022
The Amathole district municipality paid hundreds of millions of rand for questionable tenders, with more than R230m between 2017 and this year paid to service providers whose contracts have been red-flagged by the ailing council’s new leadership...
