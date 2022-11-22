Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has been appointed acting president for the next few days, with South Africans taking to social media to cheekily make requests of their “president”.
The department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga confirmed on Monday the minister will stand in as president “until Friday”.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a two-day state visit to the UK at the invitation of King Charles. The invitation was initially extended by Queen Elizabeth before her death in September.
According to News24, deputy president David Mabuza is currently on a four-day “personal” trip to Russia.
Motshekga has stood in as president a few times before, including in July 2021 when Ramaphosa attended the state funeral of the late Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda.
She also took over the reins in 2019 when Ramaphosa flew to Japan to support the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup.
Social media users were quick to point out when she was president in 2019 the Boks were crowned world champions, and joked that under her latest tenure she would make sure Bafana Bafana would play at the Soccer World Cup.
From public holidays to Bafana at the World Cup: Social media users’ wishlist for Angie Motshekga’s presidency
Digital Editor
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA / BUSINESS DAY
