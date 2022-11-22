Police have paid tribute to the close protection officer killed in an accident involving deputy president David Mabuza’s motorcade in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Sunday morning.
Warrant Officer Thomas Shongwe was in one of the vehicles that overturned which, according to an preliminary report, occurred after a tyre burst.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said: “The death of the member is not only a great loss to the organisation but also the community at large. He has been described by his immediate commanders as a quiet, punctual, committed and disciplined member who served his country with distinction.”
Two occupants in the same vehicle as Shongwe were injured. A 50-year-old captain is still in a critical condition in hospital and a 44-year-old warrant officer has since been discharged, said spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.
Shongwe had 31 years of uninterrupted service, having joined the organisation in 1991 as a student constable.
Police protection officer killed in crash leaves wife and three children
Image: SAPS
For the duration of his service, he was attached to the protection security services division where he served as an in-transit VIP protector, Mathe said. From 1994 to 2018, he rendered protection services to the office of the premier in Mpumalanga before being transferred to the presidential protection services component, where he served as a close protector for Mabuza.
Born and bred in Nelspruit, 56-year-old Shongwe is survived by his wife and three children.
Mathe said in-house employee health and wellness professionals consisting of chaplains, psychologists and social workers are providing spiritual and psychosocial support to the families and colleagues of the three officers.
TimesLIVE
