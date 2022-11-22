Teargas and rubber bullets fired in Gonubie protest
We are not pigs, say angry residents unhappy with incomplete housing project
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 22 November 2022
Police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse residents protesting against a lack of service delivery after the demonstrators blocked Gonubie’s Quinera Road with burning refuse early on Monday...
Teargas and rubber bullets fired in Gonubie protest
We are not pigs, say angry residents unhappy with incomplete housing project
Police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse residents protesting against a lack of service delivery after the demonstrators blocked Gonubie’s Quinera Road with burning refuse early on Monday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos