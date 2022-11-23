Battered, ‘emotionally distraught’ Selborne pupils receiving counselling
Two of the boys still in hospital after being beaten in late-night hostel attack
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 23 November 2022
The Eastern Cape education department is offering counselling to 11 young Selborne College boys who were allegedly victims of an assault at the hands of three matric pupils at the weekend...
Battered, ‘emotionally distraught’ Selborne pupils receiving counselling
Two of the boys still in hospital after being beaten in late-night hostel attack
The Eastern Cape education department is offering counselling to 11 young Selborne College boys who were allegedly victims of an assault at the hands of three matric pupils at the weekend...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos