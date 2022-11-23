×

News

CRIME STATS | Kidnapping on the rise countrywide

Gauteng accounts for majority of cases between July and September

23 November 2022
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
Gauteng recorded 1,935 kidnappings between July and September. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Kidnappings are increasing in all provinces but Gauteng is leading the pack, accounting for 26 of the 30 police stations with reported cases. 

Vosloorus, Johannesburg Central and Thembisa are at the top of the list of those with the most cases. 

Presenting statistics for July to September, Maj-Gen Thulare Sekhukhune said 3,649 kidnappings were reported in the country, with an increase in all provinces.

Gauteng reported the most kidnappings, with 1,935. 

According to Sekhukhune, the majority were a result of hijackings, followed by robbery and rape-related incidents. 

Other contributors were domestic cases, where children were removed from parents or guardians,, extortion, ransom, retaliation, revenge, human trafficking and mob justice. 

