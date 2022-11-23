Firearms were the instrument used in most reported murders cases.
“A total of 2,808 people were shot and killed and 961 of the reported murders in KwaZulu-Natal were as a result of firearms, followed by Gauteng with 768 murders. A total of 526 people died from gunshot wounds in the Western Cape,” Cele said.
POLICE KILLINGS
Cele said fighting crime has come at a cost for members of the police service across the country.
He said 22 police officers were killed between July and September 2022, a slight decrease compared to the same reporting period last year.
“It is on this note that this ministry will never stop calling on police members to defend themselves at all times from ruthless criminals whenever they are under attack. It is quite simple: police must meet fire with fire.”
MULTIPLE MURDERS
Cele said the high murder figure can also be attributed to multiple murders, where two or more people were killed in one incident.
“Police are investigating 250 dockets of multiple murders with 578 victims. This included the mass shooting at Mdlalose tavern in Soweto, when 17 people were killed in July in a single shooting incident. Police have arrested five suspects for their role in that shooting,” he said.
CRIME STATS | More than 7,000 killed between July and September
Reporter
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
