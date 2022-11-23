Despair over curator’s management of Graeme Bell’s law firm
Legal Practice Council defends itself against allegations of estate executor, business associate
Premium
By Ray Hartle - 23 November 2022
When East London attorney Graeme Bell died in July, colleagues, clients and lifelong associates eulogised his professionalism, fastidiousness, work ethic and impeccable integrity in building up and running his law practice...
Despair over curator’s management of Graeme Bell’s law firm
Legal Practice Council defends itself against allegations of estate executor, business associate
When East London attorney Graeme Bell died in July, colleagues, clients and lifelong associates eulogised his professionalism, fastidiousness, work ethic and impeccable integrity in building up and running his law practice...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos