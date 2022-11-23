×

News

IN PICTURES | Ramaphosa assures British MPs parliament will be restored to its former glory

By Amanda Khoza - 23 November 2022
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday addressed British MPs in parliament in London.
Image: Supplied/ GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in London for a two-day visit at the invitation of King Charles III. The invitation was initially extended by the late Queen Elizabeth II before she died in September.
Image: Supplied/ GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given British MPs his word that the South African parliament, which was gutted by a fire in January, will be rebuilt soon.

“Thank you very much for your kind words about the burning of our parliament building. We will rebuild it shortly and it will return to its former glory,” said Ramaphosa during a joint sitting in parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on Monday. 

Ramaphosa was responding to remarks made by speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsey Hoyle, who in his opening remarks expressed sympathies to SA after the fire which guttered the historic Cape Town building.

Hoyle said: “We are proud that just over 25 years later, the president of the free and democratic South Africa addresses us once again. President Mandela was open about the challenges that faced the new South Africa but he also set out the ideals that would shape the future.”

As an MP, he said, he admired the South African parliamentary system.

“I hope that you will convey my sympathy to our parliamentary colleagues that the dreadful fire at the South African parliament earlier this year. Our buildings embody our history but ultimately its parliaments are made up of the people, the ideals which inspire those people and the values they hold to.”

Prior to addressing MPs, Ramaphosa paid a visit  to Buckingham Palace. 

Here are some images from his stop at the palace. 

King Charles III formally welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace, London, on Tuesday. At his side is Camilla Parker Bowles, queen consort.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
King Charles III shows President Cyril Ramaphosa around Buckingham Palace.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa during his two-day state visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Image: GCIS
Royal state visits are the highest honour bestowed on a country by the UK in the furtherance of bilateral relations and as a symbol of the importance the UK ascribes to its relations with a particular country.
Image: GCIS
The highest honor bestowed on a country by the United Kingdom in the furtherance of bilateral relations and as a symbol of respect and of the importance the UK ascribes to its relations with a particular country.
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the invitation of King Charles III, visited the UK and Northern Ireland on November 22 and 23.
Image: GCIS
The SA flag flutters in the streets of London.
Image: GCIS
