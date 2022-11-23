Man accused of slitting throat of boy to remain behind bars
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 23 November 2022
Saziso Mbanjana, the East London man accused of slitting the throat of his ex-girlfriend’s son, will spend Christmas behind bars pending an instruction from the director of public prosecutions...
Man accused of slitting throat of boy to remain behind bars
Saziso Mbanjana, the East London man accused of slitting the throat of his ex-girlfriend’s son, will spend Christmas behind bars pending an instruction from the director of public prosecutions...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos