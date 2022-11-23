×

WATCH | Beaming Ramaphosa receives standing ovation in UK

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 23 November 2022

King Charles III hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. Ramaphosa is on a two-day trip to the UK which included a ceremonial welcome, a carriage procession and a grand banquet.

The beaming president also visited Westminster Abbey to see the memorial stone dedicated to former president Nelson Mandela. 

However, the highlight of the trip saw hundreds of British MPs rise in a standing ovation after Ramaphosa's address in parliament. 

The last state visit to Britain by a South African leader was by former president Jacob Zuma in 2010.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on his UK visit in November 2022.
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

TimesLIVE

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
