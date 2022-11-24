ADM’s plans to move to Chintsa on hold for now
Cash-strapped municipality set to return to old offices in East London in new year
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 24 November 2022
Long-term plans for the Amathole district municipality to construct its own headquarters in either Chintsa or Stutterheim to avoid continuing to have pay millions in rent for its existing offices in Chiselhurst, East London, seem to have fallen flat, for now...
