News

Bereaved families prepare for exhumation after wrong baby buried

Premium
By Sthandiwe Velaphi - 24 November 2022

The families of two newborn babies who died at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, and whose mix-up led to one family burying the wrong infant, are now preparing for an exhumation...

