The case against Simon Shongwe, who allegedly tampered with Eskom infrastructure in Camden, was postponed until next Tuesday for judgment on bail.
Shongwe, 43, is facing charges of tampering with Eskom essential infrastructure, tampering with electricity supply and trespassing.
His bail application was heard in the Ermelo magistrate's court on Thursday. Judgment was reserved.
“On November 10 unit 4 at the Camden power station tripped, increasing load-shedding. On investigation, it was found that someone removed bearing drain plugs from the main bearing at the unit, [resulting] in the shaft overheating and tripping the generator. The entity suffered a loss of more than R1m. Eskom’s investigation led to the arrest of the accused,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.
Camden power station 'sabotage': bail decision set for next week
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
