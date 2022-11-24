×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Camden power station 'sabotage': bail decision set for next week

By timeslive - 24 November 2022
The Ermelo magistrate's court will on Tuesday pass judgment in the bail application of a man accused of sabotaging the Camden power station. Stock photo.
BEHIND BARS: The Ermelo magistrate's court will on Tuesday pass judgment in the bail application of a man accused of sabotaging the Camden power station. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The case against Simon Shongwe, who allegedly tampered with Eskom infrastructure in Camden, was postponed until next Tuesday for judgment on bail.

Shongwe, 43, is facing charges of tampering with Eskom essential infrastructure, tampering with electricity supply and trespassing.

His bail application was heard in the Ermelo magistrate's court on Thursday. Judgment was reserved.

“On November 10 unit 4 at the Camden power station tripped, increasing load-shedding. On investigation, it was found that someone removed bearing drain plugs from the main bearing at the unit, [resulting] in the shaft overheating and tripping the generator. The entity suffered a loss of more than R1m. Eskom’s investigation led to the arrest of the accused,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

TimesLIVE

Power station boss wears bulletproof vest after exposing corruption: Andre de Ruyter

One of SA's coal-fired power station managers wears a bulletproof vest and has two bodyguards after exposing corruption at the plant.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...