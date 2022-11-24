Phathiswa Magopeni set to return to the SABC as new board takes shape

Dismissed SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni is set to return to the broadcaster as a non-executive director.

Her name is one of 12 the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s communications portfolio committee approved for appointment to the new SABC board, bringing the board appointment process a step closer to finalisation after a two-month delay due to vetting backlogs.

The SABC axed Magopeni in January, citing a breakdown of trust.

An internal hearing last December had found her guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast of an interdicted episode of investigative news programme Special Assignment. Her sacking was controversial amid suggestions that it was politically motivated. The SABC later reached a settlement with her, but the details have not been disclosed.

Parliament is under pressure to appoint a new SABC board as the broadcaster continues without a board since October 15.

In a rare occurrence on Thursday morning, the list of 12 recommended names was achieved through a multiparty consensus, where all the parties involved — ANC, DA, EFF and IFP — agreed without taking the matter to a vote. Gender, skills and performance during the interviews were considered.