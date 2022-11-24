×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Taxi passenger caught with explosives 'fears for his life', court hears

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 24 November 2022
Hlomohang Tenki, 23, made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
Hlomohang Tenki, 23, made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A suspect caught with a bag of 13 explosives in a full taxi on Ruth First Highway made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Hlomohang Tenki, 23, originally from the Eastern Cape but says he lives in Zwelisha informal settlement in Amaoti, near Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal, was nabbed on Tuesday by a team of Hawks and organised crime members.

Tenki was travelling in the taxi from Phoenix to the Durban CBD when police intercepted the vehicle near the M41 in Umhlanga.

In court, the dishevelled man, wearing a soiled T-shirt and denim jeans, spoke through a Sesotho translator.

He enlisted Legal Aid attorney Nonkululeko Ndlovu, who told the court her client was against images of him being taken by the media.

Hawks hold Durban man who had bag of explosives in fully laden taxi

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal intercepted and arrested a 23-year-old man with a bag of explosives in a fully laden taxi in Umhlanga while en route to ...
News
1 day ago

When court magistrate B Singh asked the reason, Ndlovu said: “By virtue of the charges that my client faces, he fears for his life.”

Prosecutor Calvin Govender said the state opposed bail, as his nationality and address needed verification.

Singh quashed the suspect’s request to deny pictures. He ruled the matter was in the public interest.

Tenki, who will be detained at the Durban north police station, will appear in court again on December 1.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...