The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) has provided tips to owners to prevent attacks by the dogs.
Recently, there has been an increase in pit bull attacks. On Thursday police confirmed a 15-month-old boy mauled by a pit bull in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday had succumbed to his injuries.
The PBFSA sent condolences to the child's parents. Its spokesperson, Lins Rautenbach, warned that when people acquire a pit bull, they need to know they are legally responsible for the animal's behaviour.
These incidents have placed the breed in the spotlight, with a petition by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation to ban pit bulls garnering more than 120,000 signatures.
Rautenbach said a combination of factors lead to mauling and it never happens out of the blue. This includes poor breeding, with it being scientifically proven that aggression, which can be present in any breed of dog, is largely genetic.
Also, poor training, a lack of early and ongoing socialisation, poor housing and management, a person who is not competent or skilled in owning a pit bull and a lack of understanding of basic canine body language and behaviour build up until the dog may be primed for an attack.
“Pit bulls are highly intelligent, very active dogs, and being kept chained or caged all day leads to frustration. All animals need the freedom to exhibit natural behaviour and poor housing robs them of this.
“This frustration builds up and spills over. Think of it like a human being kept in solitary confinement. Eventually that person loses their sanity,” Rautenbach said.
She warned that when acquiring a pit bull you need to get your dog from a reputable source, not someone who is just breeding the dogs for money.
What pit bull owners need to do differently to prevent attacks
People should not buy dogs if the parents are aggressive and they need early and ongoing socialisation and training.
“Your dog needs to be sterilised. Your property must be secure and keeping your dog locked in a cage all day is dangerous.
“You are responsible for keeping your dog, your family and your community safe. If there are people antagonising your dog, contact your local SPCA and police, and keep a record. The laws exist and they must be enforced.”
Rautenbach added that parents must be more vigilant with their children.
“Dogs are dogs and they behave like dogs, children are the number one victims of dog bites. Seventy-seven percent of all attacks come from the family dog or a dog known to the victim. Be responsible and protect your child and your dog,” she said.
