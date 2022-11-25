Berlin November bringing services to the people
Get ready for a weekend of horse racing, food, music and fun
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 25 November 2022
The ninth annual Berlin November racing event begins on Friday and runs until Sunday, attracting horse lovers, fashionistas, foodies and musicians from across the country...
Berlin November bringing services to the people
Get ready for a weekend of horse racing, food, music and fun
The ninth annual Berlin November racing event begins on Friday and runs until Sunday, attracting horse lovers, fashionistas, foodies and musicians from across the country...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos