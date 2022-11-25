×

Black Friday sales | Elated teen thanks grandma who saved for special treat

25 November 2022
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Lethokuhle Ngobese said the Black Friday discounts on television sets couldn't have come at a better time for his family.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

A Roodepoort family will soon sit down in front of a much-desired TV set — thanks to a grandmother planning ahead and the discount offered by “Black Friday” sales.

Lethokuhle Ngobese, 18, was thrilled with the 50-inch Samsung TV they purchased at Game in Clearwater Mall.

“My grandmother saved the money for us to get this TV. We've just had the opportunity to get it,” said Ngobese.

The discounted prices of this super-shopper weekend helped a lot, he said.

I think Black Friday gives us an opportunity to get everything we have desired for a long time

“I think Black Friday gives us an opportunity to get everything we have desired for a long time.

“Why not try to upgrade with better things when you can get them at a lower price?”

Sales got off to a slow start in Roodepoort with few shoppers arriving early. Many of those were buying the basics — groceries and toiletries.

A sales assistants at a clothing shop, Dineo Mphahlele, said there was less hype this year. “Customers are starting to arrive but it's not as huge as before.”

TimesLIVE

