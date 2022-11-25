Eastern Cape development zones hailed for clean audits
Economic areas also praised for attracting new investments, while province shows marked improvement in financial management
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 25 November 2022
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has commended two Eastern Cape development zones, the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ) and Coega IDZ, for maintaining their clean audit status and exceeding their targets for the number of new investors in the 2021/2022 financial year...
Eastern Cape development zones hailed for clean audits
Economic areas also praised for attracting new investments, while province shows marked improvement in financial management
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has commended two Eastern Cape development zones, the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ) and Coega IDZ, for maintaining their clean audit status and exceeding their targets for the number of new investors in the 2021/2022 financial year...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos