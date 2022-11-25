On Wednesday, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told parliament that state-owned PetroSA has made 50-million litres of diesel available to Eskom, which announced last week it had run out of funds to buy fuel for its open-cycle gas turbines.
“There will be no stage 3 load-shedding during the evenings as had been previously communicated,” Eskom said on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding continuously at stage 2 until further notice, says Eskom
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter
Eskom said on Friday afternoon that load-shedding will be maintained at stage 2 continuously until further notice.
On Thursday the power utility announced that load-shedding would be reduced from stage 4 to stage 3 from 4pm until 5am, from Thursday evening until Monday morning.
It said this was possible after PetroSA provided millions of litres of diesel.
PetroSA has made 50-million litres of diesel available to Eskom, says Gordhan
