Mbalula let us down — frustrated road users
Minister accused of failing to honour promise to fix crumbling R392 between Stutterheim and Tsomo
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 25 November 2022
Amid an outcry over the terrible state of an Eastern Cape road, transport minister Fikile Mbalula has been accused of failing to deliver on his promise...
