News

Musk says Twitter will launch blue check subscription next week

By Reuters - 25 November 2022
Twitter Inc is reviewing its policies around permanently banning users.
Image: Cienpies Design/ 123rf.com

Twitter will tentatively launch its blue check subscription feature next Friday, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet, after holding off on the launch earlier this week.

The social media platform will use different colour checks for organisations and individuals, Musk said.

“Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary,” Musk said in a tweet.

All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check is activated, Musk said.

The company had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and had said the sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.

Reuters

