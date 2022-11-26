Three people have been declared dead and as many as 20 children hospitalised following a motor vehicle accident on the N2 between Qonce and East London on Saturday afternoon.
The accident involved a large group of children with some adults, according to early reports by authorities.
It is not yet clear where they were traveling to at this stage.
Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the injured and the deceased were traveling in a bakkie.
It is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The injured were transported to Grey Hospital in Qonce.
This is a developing story.
BREAKING | Three dead, 20 hospitalised after horror N2 crash
