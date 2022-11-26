×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

BREAKING | Three dead, 20 hospitalised after horror N2 crash

By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 26 November 2022
Emergency services vehicles on the scene of a horrific vehicle accident on the N2 outside Qonce.
Emergency services vehicles on the scene of a horrific vehicle accident on the N2 outside Qonce.
Image: SUPPLIED

Three people have been declared dead and as many as 20 children hospitalised following a motor vehicle accident on the N2 between Qonce and East London on Saturday afternoon.

The accident involved a large group of children with some adults, according to early reports by authorities. 

It is not yet clear where they were traveling to at this stage.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the injured and the deceased were traveling in a bakkie.

It is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured were transported to Grey Hospital in Qonce.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...