News

Grade 11 Free State pupil stabbed to death

26 November 2022
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
Free State police are searching for those who stabbed a pupil to death in Bloemfontein.
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

Free State police are searching for a group of men who waylaid a grade 11 pupil on his way from a local shop and stabbed him to death.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Ikobeng Hlubi said the incident happened in  Bloemfontein on Tuesday. Hlubi asked the public to assist police to apprehend the suspects.

“The police are asking for information from the public that can help solve the murder of a 20-year-old male who died after being severely assaulted by a group of unknown young men. It is alleged that on November 22 the grade 11 Kaelang High School pupil was walking with his friends in the JB Mafora area, going to the local store,” said Hlubi.

“They arrived at the store and completed a purchase, then suddenly a group of young men, all armed with dangerous weapons, arrived. The group started to attack them for unknown reasons. They all tried to run for their lives, but unfortunately, the learner tripped and fell, and the attackers stabbed him several times.”

Hlubi said the youngster was rushed to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

TimesLIVE

