Lifeline for health facilities buckling under load-shedding
Calls for consequence management in medico-legal claims
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 26 November 2022
In a bid to keep the lights on at provincial health facilities despite persistent load-shedding, the Eastern Cape government has set aside R42m for diesel purchase and other energy-related expenses...
Lifeline for health facilities buckling under load-shedding
Calls for consequence management in medico-legal claims
In a bid to keep the lights on at provincial health facilities despite persistent load-shedding, the Eastern Cape government has set aside R42m for diesel purchase and other energy-related expenses...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos