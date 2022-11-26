×

News

Man in court for ‘impersonating’ Gambling Board official and robbery

By TimesLIVE - 26 November 2022
A man who allegedly robbed a businessman in Dullstroom after impersonating a Gambling Board official appeared in court in Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
A man who allegedly robbed a businessman in Dullstroom after impersonating a Gambling Board official appeared in court in Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A man who allegedly impersonated a Gambling  Board official and robbed a businessman in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga, in September appeared in the Belfast magistrate’s court on Friday.

Sifiso Emmanuel Ndlovu, 31, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in Benoni, Gauteng, by Dullstroom detectives and police from Benoni.

On September 22, Ndlovu and his accomplice allegedly approached a foreign businessman at Sakhelwe in Dullstroom and demanded to see his gambling licence.

“The two suspects allegedly robbed the businessman of an undisclosed amount of cash as well as a gambling machine then loaded it into a grey Hyundai sedan before they fled the scene.

“A case was opened, and an investigation was conducted which culminated in his arrest,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

Ndlovu ‘s case was postponed until next Friday for a formal bail application. Police are still trying to locate the second suspect.

