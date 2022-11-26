×

News

One killed as taxi ‘fleeing crime’ collides with truck in Durban

26 November 2022
Orrin Singh
Reporter
The driver of the taxi was trapped in his vehicle after he collided with a truck in Umbilo Road, Durban.
Image: ALS Paramedics

One person was killed when a taxi driver, allegedly being pursued in connection with a crime, collided head-on with a truck in Umbilo Road, Durban, on Saturday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said a female passenger was killed, while the taxi driver was entrapped in the vehicle. 

“It's alleged the taxi was being chased as a result of a crime and collided head-on with a truck in Umbilo Road. At this stage we can confirm that one female passenger has passed away. The driver is entrapped and critically injured. A further two patients are being treated on scene.” 

TimesLIVE

