News

Remorseful killer sentenced to 20 years for murder of friend

By TimesLIVE - 26 November 2022
A man was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for fatally stabbing his friend in a fight over a missing cellphone that the dead man said had been stolen by the man's girlfriend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

Siphesihle Khelembe, a 28-year-old man who pleaded guilty to murdering his friend, Philani Mankangeni, in Pietermaritzburg last month, was on Friday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

On the day of the incident the two men were together at Mankangeni’s house in the East Street drinking beer with Mankangeni’s girlfriend. Later they went to a tavern to buy more alcohol.

“At this time Khelembe noticed that his cellphone was missing and accused Mankangeni’s girlfriend of taking it. The men argued about this on their way to the tavern," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.

An altercation between the friends followed and Mankangeni tore Khelembe’ s T-shirt and Khelembe fetched a knife from his sister’s house nearby.

Khelembe stabbed Mankangeni in the neck and chest before fleeing the scene. Khelembe handed himself over to the police a few days later.

In sentencing Khelembe, the court found he was remorseful for his actions and was eligible for rehabilitation.

TimesLIVE

