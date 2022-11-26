Siphesihle Khelembe, a 28-year-old man who pleaded guilty to murdering his friend, Philani Mankangeni, in Pietermaritzburg last month, was on Friday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.
On the day of the incident the two men were together at Mankangeni’s house in the East Street drinking beer with Mankangeni’s girlfriend. Later they went to a tavern to buy more alcohol.
“At this time Khelembe noticed that his cellphone was missing and accused Mankangeni’s girlfriend of taking it. The men argued about this on their way to the tavern," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.
Remorseful killer sentenced to 20 years for murder of friend
Image: 123RF/ EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
Siphesihle Khelembe, a 28-year-old man who pleaded guilty to murdering his friend, Philani Mankangeni, in Pietermaritzburg last month, was on Friday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.
On the day of the incident the two men were together at Mankangeni’s house in the East Street drinking beer with Mankangeni’s girlfriend. Later they went to a tavern to buy more alcohol.
“At this time Khelembe noticed that his cellphone was missing and accused Mankangeni’s girlfriend of taking it. The men argued about this on their way to the tavern," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.
Murderer Ntuthuko Shoba applies for leave to appeal
An altercation between the friends followed and Mankangeni tore Khelembe’ s T-shirt and Khelembe fetched a knife from his sister’s house nearby.
Khelembe stabbed Mankangeni in the neck and chest before fleeing the scene. Khelembe handed himself over to the police a few days later.
In sentencing Khelembe, the court found he was remorseful for his actions and was eligible for rehabilitation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos